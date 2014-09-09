BRIEF-Spear REIT updates on 2 Long Street Cape Town deal
* Company entered into an addendum to sale of letting business agreement
Sept 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Societe Generale
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 16, 2026
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.292
Reoffer yield 2.612 pct
Spread 183 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 214.8bp
Over the 3.25 pct July 2021 DBR
Payment Date September 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske, Mediobanca, RBC Capital Markets,
Santander GBM & Swedbank
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1110558407
ROME, March 20 The Italian government has no plans to sell a stake in oil and gas group Eni, an Italian Treasury source said on Monday, denying a report in Italian media.
LONDON, March 20 Standard Life chief executive Keith Skeoch will manage the day-to-day running of the firm's business following its merger with Aberdeen Asset Management, while Aberdeen's Martin Gilbert will handle external matters, the firms said.