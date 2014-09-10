BRIEF-UAE's Sharjah Insurance to call AGM on March 27 to discuss FY dividend proposal
* To call AGM on March 27 to discuss board proposal of 7 percent cash dividend for FY 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nrWUoE) Further company coverage:
Sept 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date September 17, 2019
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.785
Yield 1.545 pct
Spread 104 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BLB & Nord/LB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000A12UAR2
* Shareholders approve issued and paid-up capital increase to 591.7 million dinars from 563.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2me2PN4) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, March 12 China, which has left its 2017 budget deficit target unchanged from last year's goal, should moderately control its budget deficit ratio, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Sunday.