BRIEF-UAE's Sharjah Insurance to call AGM on March 27 to discuss FY dividend proposal
* To call AGM on March 27 to discuss board proposal of 7 percent cash dividend for FY 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nrWUoE) Further company coverage:
Sept 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Lagardere SCA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 19, 2019
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.981
Reoffer yield 2.004 pct
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 177bp
0.25 pct 10 October 2019 OBL
Payment Date September 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Mediobanca, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB,
Citi, Societe Generale CIB, JPMorgan & Natixis
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0012161362
* Shareholders approve issued and paid-up capital increase to 591.7 million dinars from 563.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2me2PN4) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, March 12 China, which has left its 2017 budget deficit target unchanged from last year's goal, should moderately control its budget deficit ratio, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Sunday.