BRIEF-UAE's Sharjah Insurance to call AGM on March 27 to discuss FY dividend proposal
* To call AGM on March 27 to discuss board proposal of 7 percent cash dividend for FY 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nrWUoE) Further company coverage:
Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)
Guarantor Berlin
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date September 17, 2015
Coupon 0.05 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.05 pct
Payment Date September 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) IBB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A11QH75
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* To call AGM on March 27 to discuss board proposal of 7 percent cash dividend for FY 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nrWUoE) Further company coverage:
* Shareholders approve issued and paid-up capital increase to 591.7 million dinars from 563.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2me2PN4) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, March 12 China, which has left its 2017 budget deficit target unchanged from last year's goal, should moderately control its budget deficit ratio, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Sunday.