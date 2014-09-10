Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 500 million Euro

Maturity Date September 19,2019

Coupon 0.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.842

Reoffer yield 0.178 pct

Spread minus 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond midswaps,equivalent to 19.8bp

over OBL

Payment Date September 19,2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank,LBBW,NORD/LB,SGCIB & Unicredit

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000AAR0181

