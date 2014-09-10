BRIEF-UAE's Sharjah Insurance to call AGM on March 27 to discuss FY dividend proposal
* To call AGM on March 27 to discuss board proposal of 7 percent cash dividend for FY 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nrWUoE) Further company coverage:
Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 500 million Euro
Maturity Date September 19,2019
Coupon 0.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.842
Reoffer yield 0.178 pct
Spread minus 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond midswaps,equivalent to 19.8bp
over OBL
Payment Date September 19,2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank,LBBW,NORD/LB,SGCIB & Unicredit
Ratings AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN DE000AAR0181
* Shareholders approve issued and paid-up capital increase to 591.7 million dinars from 563.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2me2PN4) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, March 12 China, which has left its 2017 budget deficit target unchanged from last year's goal, should moderately control its budget deficit ratio, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Sunday.