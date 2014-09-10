Sept 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower The Bank of Nova Scotia

Guarantor Scotiabank Covered Bond Guarantor Limited Partnership

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date September 17, 2021

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.438

Yield 0.833 pct

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 32.6bp

Over the 2.25 pct 2021 DBR

Payment Date September 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Scotiabank, Deutsche Bank & J.P. Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1111155328

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)