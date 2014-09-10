Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Agence Francaise De Development EPIC (AFD)

Issue Amount 1 billion Euro

Maturity Date September 17,2024

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 98.9760

Reoffer price 98.9760

Spread 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OAT

Payment Date September 17,2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML,BNPP,CA-CIB & HSBC

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS1111084718

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)