BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait shareholders approve issued and paid-up capital hike
* Shareholders approve issued and paid-up capital increase to 591.7 million dinars from 563.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2me2PN4) Further company coverage:
Sept 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Emirates NBD 2014 Tier 1 Limited
Guarantor Emirates NBD PJSC
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 6.375 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 6.375 pct
Payment Date September 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered Bank, Citigroup,
Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank & Emirates NBD Capital
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1111114135
BEIJING, March 12 China, which has left its 2017 budget deficit target unchanged from last year's goal, should moderately control its budget deficit ratio, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Sunday.
* Calls AGM on April 5 to approve proposal to distribute cash dividend of 30 fils per share for FY 2016