Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower HSBC Bank PLC

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Euro

Maturity Date September 16, 22

Coupon 5.250 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 5.25 pct

Payment Date September 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1111123987

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)