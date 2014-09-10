Sept 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction And Development
(IBRD)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 28, 2016
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.811
Spread 29 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct 2016 UKT
Payment Date September 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi
Full fees 7.5 cents
Notes The issue size will total 450 million sterling
when fungible
ISIN XS1039633620
