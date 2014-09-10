Sept 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction And Development

(IBRD)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 28, 2016

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.811

Spread 29 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct 2016 UKT

Payment Date September 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi

Full fees 7.5 cents

Notes The issue size will total 450 million sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS1039633620

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)