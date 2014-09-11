Sept 11 Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama
Inc reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit as
its number of stores increased and customers spent more per
visit.
The company's net income rose to C$68.9 million ($62.6
million), or C$1.03 per share, in the second quarter ended Aug.
3 from C$59.8 million, or 82 Canadian cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue rose 12 percent to C$572.6 million.
The company also said it would issue as dividend one share
for each share held.
Dollarama had 66.3 million shares outstanding as of
Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = C$1.10)
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)