Sept 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Wl Bank Westfaelische Landschaft Bodenkreditbank Ag
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date September 18, 2024
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.316
Reoffer price 99.316
Yield 1.198 pct
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Swaps
Payment Date September 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deka, DZ, LBBW, UBS, Unicredit & WGZ
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000A12UGG2
