Sep 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Japan Finance Organization for

Muncipalities (JFM)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 22, 2021

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.293

Reoffer price 99.293

Yield 0.98 pct

Spread 21 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Bank of America &

Nomura

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)