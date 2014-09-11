Sept 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Allianz SE
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 99.741
Reoffer price 99.741
Yield 3.406 pct
Spread 220 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, CMZ, HSBC & Societe Generale
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
