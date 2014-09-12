Sept 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Teliasonera AB

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 8, 2023

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 108.903

Spread 82 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Temporary ISIN XS1111871346

ISIN XS0989164743

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)