Sept 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Guarantor TD Covered Bond (Legislative) Guarantor Limited Partnership

Issue Amount 900 million sterling

Maturity Date November 20, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 20bp

Payment Date September 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

