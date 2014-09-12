BRIEF-Syngenta receives German approval for fungicide Solatenol
* First sales in Germany in 2017 season Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
Sept 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK)
Issue Amount 250 million Renminbi
Maturity Date September 25, 2017
Coupon 2.50 pct
Payment Date September 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 10
ISIN XS1111801053
