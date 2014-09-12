Sept 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 600 million rand

Maturity Date October 17, 2021

Coupon 8.9 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 8.9 pct

Payment Date October 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 20

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1111730872

