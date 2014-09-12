Sept 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction And Development

(IBRD)

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date March 2, 2017

Coupon 9.5 pct

Issue price 99.0125

Reoffer price 99.0125

Yield 9.92 pct

Payment Date September 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.1875 pct (m&u)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 625 million Brazilian real

when fungible

ISIN XS0490455069

