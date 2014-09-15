Sep 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower HYPO NOE Gruppe Bank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 22, 2021

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 99.168

Reoffer price 99.168

Yield 0.873 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 22,2 014

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, Erste & Nord LB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux & Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Austrian

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1112184715

