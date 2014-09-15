BRIEF-UAE's Damac Properties Dubai board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends cash dividend of 25 fils per share for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2mWwGve) Further company coverage:
Sep 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower HYPO NOE Gruppe Bank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 22, 2021
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 99.168
Reoffer price 99.168
Yield 0.873 pct
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 22,2 014
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, Erste & Nord LB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux & Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Austrian
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1112184715
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 25 fils per share for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2mWwGve) Further company coverage:
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 Financial leaders of the world's biggest economies dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open, acquiescing to an increasingly protectionist United States after a two-day meeting failed to yield a compromise.
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders adopted a list of principles on Saturday to boost the resilience of their economies against future shocks, including the advice to strengthen policy frameworks to reap the benefits of open markets.