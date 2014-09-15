Sept 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower WPP Finance SA

Guarantor WPP plc, WPP 2005 Ltd & WPP Jubilee Ltd

Issue Amount 750 million Euro

Maturity Date September 22, 2026

Coupon 2.250 pct

Reoffer price 98.575

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Payment Date September 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNPP, Commerzbank, ING, RBS, & SMBC Nikko

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1112013666

