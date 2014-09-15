Sep 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower KFW
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish Crown
Maturity Date February 24,2020
Coupon 3.845 pct
Issue price 114.0600
Payment Date September 22,2014
Lead Manager(s) Nordea
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS0489872225
