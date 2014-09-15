Sep 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower KFW

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish Crown

Maturity Date February 24,2020

Coupon 3.845 pct

Issue price 114.0600

Payment Date September 22,2014

Lead Manager(s) Nordea

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS0489872225

