Sep 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond incerased on Monday.
Borrower Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss Franc
Maturity Date November 30,2018
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 102.1700
Reoffer price 101.6950
Spread 32 basis points
Underlying govt bond over midswap
Payment Date October 13,2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Listing SIX
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 300 million Swiss Franc when fungible.
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0213373290
Temporary ISIN CH0254636142
