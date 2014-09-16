Sept 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Unedic

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 25, 2019

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 111.966

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct 25 April 2019 FRTR

Payment Date September 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Natixis

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 2.1 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN FR0011212232

Temporary ISIN FR0012173037

