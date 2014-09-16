Sept 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Unedic
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 25, 2019
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 111.966
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct 25 April 2019 FRTR
Payment Date September 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Natixis
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 2.1 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN FR0011212232
Temporary ISIN FR0012173037
