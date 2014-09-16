Sept 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date July 20, 2018
Coupon 9.25 pct
Issue price 101.625
Payment Date September 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Jpmorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 0.225 pct (m+u)
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.375 billion Turkish lira when fungible
ISIN XS0648456167
