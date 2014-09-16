Sept 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower RCI Banque SA

Issue Amount 600 million Euro

Maturity Date September 30, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.836

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps , equivalent to 101.6bp

Over 3.5 pct DBR July-2019

Payment Date September 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Societe Generale & Unicredit

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0012173144

