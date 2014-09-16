Sept 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower RCI Banque SA
Issue Amount 600 million Euro
Maturity Date September 30, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.836
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswaps , equivalent to 101.6bp
Over 3.5 pct DBR July-2019
Payment Date September 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Societe Generale & Unicredit
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0012173144
