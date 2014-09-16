Sep 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Guarantor NRW
Issue Amount $1 billion
Maturity Date September 23,2019
Coupon 2.00 pct
Reoffer price 99.6350
Spread 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswap
Payment Date September 23,2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML,Barclays,CMZ,Credit Suisse
Ratings Aa1(Moody's
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1112767220
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)