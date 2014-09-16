UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
COLOMBO, Sept 16 Sri Lanka's central bank and the People's Bank of China on Tuesday entered into a three-year currency swap to assist growing bilateral trade and investment, the island nation's monetary authority said.
The swap agreement will facilitate the exchange of a maximum of 225 billion rupees ($1.73 billion) and 10 billion yuan($1.63 billion U.S. dollars) for three years, the central bank said in a statement.
The agreement was made in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is in Sri Lanka for a two-day official visit.
The central bank said the swap would provide an opportunity to exchange the rupee with the Chinese yuan for trade-related activities and other purposes agreed upon by both parties. (1 U.S. dollar = 130.2700 Sri Lankan rupee) (1 U.S. dollar = 6.1459 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; editing by Andrew Roche)
