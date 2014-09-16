Sep 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond incerased on Tuesday.
Borrower Nordrhein-Westfalen,Land of (NRW)
Issue Amount 50 million Euro
Maturity Date March 15,2024
Coupon 1.875 pct
Payment Date September 23,2014
Lead Manager(s) LBBW
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.75 billion Euro when fungible
ISIN DE000NRW23J9
