Sep 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond incerased on Tuesday.

Borrower Nordrhein-Westfalen,Land of (NRW)

Issue Amount 50 million Euro

Maturity Date March 15,2024

Coupon 1.875 pct

Payment Date September 23,2014

Lead Manager(s) LBBW

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.75 billion Euro when fungible

ISIN DE000NRW23J9

