Sept 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Diageo Finance plc
Guarantor Diageo plc
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 23, 2024
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.302
Reoffer price 99.302
Yield 1.827 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN XS1112829947
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 20, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 101.754
Reoffer price 101.754
Yield 0.74 pct
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS1112824633
Common terms
Payment Date September 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, GSI, Santander GBM, UBS,
BoAML, JPMoragn & Standard Chartered
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
