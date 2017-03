Sept 17 Gilead Sciences Inc said its experimental drug did not significantly improve the length of time that patients with a type of pancreatic cancer lived without the disease worsening.

The mid-stage study was evaluating the drug, simtuzumab, in combination with chemotherapy against a placebo plus chemotherapy, in previously untreated patients with advanced pancreatic cancer.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)