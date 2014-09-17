Sept 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Credit Suisse AG, London Branch
Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 24, 2021
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.658
Reoffer price 99.983
Yield 1.002 pct
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 73.3bp
Over the Govt
Payment Date September 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0254859116
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)