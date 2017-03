** Chemical conglomerate's shares up 3.5 pct at $68.17 premarket

** Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP calls for separation of DuPont's high-growth businesses from those that generate strong cash flows

** Trian Fund holds a $1.6 billion stake in DuPont

** Peltz says the company's conglomerate structure was "destroying value"

** Up to Tuesday's close, the shares had risen more than 10 percent in the past 12 months