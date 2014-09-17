Sept 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Danske Bank A/S
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date August 26, 2019
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.597
Yield 0.458 pct
Spread Minus 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 25.2bp
Over the OBL 170
Payment Date September 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Danske Bank, ING & UniCredit
Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1113212721
