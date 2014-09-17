Sept 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Pernod Ricard SA

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date September 27, 2024

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.689

Yield 2.160 pct

Spread 93 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 110.3bp

Over the 1.0 pct 2024 DBR

Payment Date September 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, ING, Lloyds, Mizuho, RBS,

Societe Generale CIB & Unicredit

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's) & BBB- (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012173862

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)