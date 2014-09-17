Sept 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Republic of South Africa
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date June 24, 2020
Coupon 3.903 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.9 pct
Spread 180 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Standard Chartered Bank & KFH
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English/SA
