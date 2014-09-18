CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks weigh, Valeant slumps
* All of the TSX's 10 main groups fall; energy group down 2.3 pct
** Canadian oil producer's U.S.-listed shares up 9 pct at $7.65 premarket; set for best day since November 2008
** Posts Q2 profit of 29 Canadian cents per share, compared to a loss of 11 Canadian cents a year earlier
** Says on Thursday strengthening its accounting practices
** Toronto-listed stock down about 10 pct since the company uncovered accounting irregularities in July
* All of the TSX's 10 main groups fall; energy group down 2.3 pct
TOKYO, March 14 Toyota Motor Corp signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Tuesday with a Saudi Arabian government agency to conduct a feasibility study into producing vehicles and parts in the Middle Eastern nation.
ABUJA, March 14 Nigerian lawmakers aim to pass the 2017 budget by the end of March, the president of the upper house of parliament said on Tuesday, following a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.