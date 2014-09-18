Sept 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Chong Hing Bank Limited
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 6.50 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 6.50 pct
Payment Date September 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC, Nomura & UBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) & BBB (Fitch)
Listing HKSE
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English law (Hong Kong law for subordination terms)
