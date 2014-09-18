Sept 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 30, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor flat

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor flat

Payment Date September 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000NLB1VU9

