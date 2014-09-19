IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
Sept 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg Girozentrale
(Bremer LB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date September 25, 2018
Coupon 0.8 pct
Issue price 99.94
Reoffer price 99.94
Yield 0.64 pct
Payment Date September 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000BRL9477
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders are unlikely to make any reference to trade in their final communique on Saturday because they have been unable to find a wording that would suit the United States, officials with knowledge of the talks said.
DUBAI, March 18, Bahraini Islamic investment bank GFH Financial said on Saturday it had appointed a new chairman and would focus on acquiring financial institutions, infrastructure investments and other strategic assets.