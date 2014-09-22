** IPhone maker's shares up 0.7 pct at $101.66

** Apple sold 10 million phones in first weekend after new lines went on sale in 10 countries on Friday

** IPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus drew more than 4 million preorders on Sept. 12, more than double that of iPhone 5

** More than 10 million shares changed hands in first 30 minutes of trading, making them second-most traded on the Nasdaq

** Stock had risen 26 pct this year through Friday's close