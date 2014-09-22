Gadgets keep Fido and Fluffy safe and well-fed
New York Erik Hagen bought an interactive camera that dispenses treats to amuse his pets, but he is the one who has become addicted.
** IPhone maker's shares up 0.7 pct at $101.66
** Apple sold 10 million phones in first weekend after new lines went on sale in 10 countries on Friday
** IPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus drew more than 4 million preorders on Sept. 12, more than double that of iPhone 5
** More than 10 million shares changed hands in first 30 minutes of trading, making them second-most traded on the Nasdaq
** Stock had risen 26 pct this year through Friday's close
New York Erik Hagen bought an interactive camera that dispenses treats to amuse his pets, but he is the one who has become addicted.
New York, March 13 Erik Hagen bought an interactive camera that dispenses treats to amuse his pets, but he is the one who has become addicted.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.