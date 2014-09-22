Sept 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden Wuerttemberg Foerderbank

(L-bank)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date September 25, 2019

Coupon 0.29 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.29 pct

Payment Date September 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1114465633

