Sept 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 100 million Euro
Maturity Date September 25, 2024
Coupon 6 month Euribor + 3bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6 month Euribor + 3bp
Payment Date September 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Aaa(Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Germany
Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme
