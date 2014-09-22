Sept 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Citycon Treasury B.V.

Guarantor Citycon Oyj

Issue Amount 350 million Euro

Maturity Date October 1,2024

Coupon 2.50

Reoffer price 98.801

Payment Date October 1,2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank,Deutsche Bank (B&D),GSI & Swedbank

Ratings Baa2 (stable)(Moody's), BBB (stable)(S&P),

Listing Regulated Market of Irish Stock Exchange

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

