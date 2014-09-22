Sept 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Citycon Treasury B.V.
Guarantor Citycon Oyj
Issue Amount 350 million Euro
Maturity Date October 1,2024
Coupon 2.50
Reoffer price 98.801
Payment Date October 1,2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank,Deutsche Bank (B&D),GSI & Swedbank
Ratings Baa2 (stable)(Moody's), BBB (stable)(S&P),
Listing Regulated Market of Irish Stock Exchange
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
