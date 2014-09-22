Sept 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower BP Capital Markets Plc

Guarantor BP Plc

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.15 billion euro

Maturity Date September 26, 2022

Coupon 1.526 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.526 pct

ISIN XS1114477133

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 850 million euro

Maturity Date September 25, 2026

Coupon 2.213 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.213 pct

ISIN XS1114473579

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date September 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, CMZ, Deutsche Bank, Santander, Societe Generale &

SMBC Nikko

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

