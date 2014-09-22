Sep 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower KFW (KfW)

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 75 million Brazilian Real

Maturity Date October 1,2018

Coupon 10 pct

Issue price 101.2420

Reoffer price 99.8420

Payment Date October 1,2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.625 (selling:1.4,M&U:22.5)

Denoms (K) 5

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

