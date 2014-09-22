Sep 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower KFW (KfW)
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount 75 million Brazilian Real
Maturity Date October 1,2018
Coupon 10 pct
Issue price 101.2420
Reoffer price 99.8420
Payment Date October 1,2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 1.625 (selling:1.4,M&U:22.5)
Denoms (K) 5
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
