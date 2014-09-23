Sept 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower B.P.Capital Markets P.L.C
Guarantor BP P.L.C
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 27, 2021
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 100.792
Reoffer price 100.032
Reoffer yield 0.745 pct
Spread 29 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 52.3bp
over the Govt
Payment Date September 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN CH0255286707
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)