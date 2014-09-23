Sept 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date October 3, 2024

Coupon 9.25 pct

Issue price 98.740

Reoffer price 98.740

Payment Date October 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan & Nordea Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1115184753

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)