Sept 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date October 3, 2024
Coupon 9.25 pct
Issue price 98.740
Reoffer price 98.740
Payment Date October 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan & Nordea Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1115184753
