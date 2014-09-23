Sept 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 300 million Sterling
Maturity Date September 29, 2017
Coupon 3 month libor + 42bp
Issue price 99.9410
Reoffer price 99.9410
Discount Margin 3 month libor + 42bp
Payment Date September 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BARC, HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Germany
Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme
ISIN DE000A12UAW2
