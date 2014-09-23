BRIEF-Yunnan Tourism's unit signs park construction contract worth 134 mln yuan
* Says unit signs park construction contract worth 134.0 million yuan ($19.41 million)
Sept 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Vallourec SA
Issue Amount 500 million Euro
Maturity Date September 30, 2024
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.938
Reoffer Yield 2.257 pct
Payment Date September 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CM-CIC, Commerzbank, Santander GBM & SG CIB
Ratings BBB (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0012188456
PARIS, March 17 French telecoms operator Orange's new online banking service will go online in mid-May, the chief executive of partner Groupama said on Friday.
MOSCOW, March 17 Russian banks plan to gradually ease lending terms as the economy recovers, the Russian central bank said on Friday, adding that banks expected the highest demand for loans to come from small and medium-size enterprises.